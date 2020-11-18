Edina’s Parks & Recreation team will be hiding friends of “Eddie the Yeti” throughout Edina parks Monday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Jan. 7.
Every Monday starting Dec. 7, participants will receive an email with clues on where to find the friends of Eddie who are hiding in Edina parks. Once a participant finds one of the friends, they should take a selfie and email it to the city to claim a Yeti product as their prize. Registration is free, but is required to win prizes, which include tumblers, mugs, bottles and coolers.
When all of Eddie’s friends are found each week, the city will let participants know the hunt is over. Until then, Eddie the Yeti will be at the park looking for his friends, which is how players will know they are in the right place.
To sign up, go to bit.ly/3dkHsEd.
