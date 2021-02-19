The city of Edina seeks more volunteers for a group that provides regular feedback on its communications.
Goals of the group, formed in 2018, are to foster a culture of two-way communication with residents and ensure information is easily accessible, with a particular emphasis on reaching underrepresented groups, residents of color and those new to the community. The group typically meets a few times during the year to provide feedback to the Communications Department. Members may also be called on informally during the year to provide feedback via email or electronic survey.
“I have really learned a lot about the different facets of the city’s communications from this group – many things that I would have never known without the different opinions and experiences from the diverse members,” said Sandi Swenson, who has been part of the group for more than two years. “I enjoy living in Edina and hope that my contributions to this group will help everyone who lives in this great city.”
The group is comprised of a cross-section of community members. Those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, and those who speak English as a second language or work with people who do, are especially encouraged to apply. It is not necessary for a volunteer to have a background in marketing, communications or public relations.
Apply online at edinamn.gov/volunteer by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. For more information, call 952-826-0359. If anyone anticipates any difficulties participating in regular meetings due to resource constraints, contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon, at 952-826-0360, to discuss ways the city can help with participation.
