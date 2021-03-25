The city of Edina is seeking nominations for the annual Mayor’s Commendations, given to those who have volunteered their time and effort to make significant contributions to the community.

Awards are given in the following categories:

• Mayor’s Service Club Commendation – Awarded to a club or organization that has made outstanding contributions to the community at large

• Mayor’s Individual Service Commendation – Awarded to an individual for outstanding and exceptional volunteer service to the community at large

• Mayor’s Outstanding Senior Commendation – Awarded to a senior over age 55 for outstanding volunteer service within the community

• Mayor’s Youth Commendation – Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life in the community

• Mayor’s Commendation for Service to Youth – Awarded to an individual or organization making a positive impact on the lives of Edina youth

• Mayor’s Community Involvement Commendation – Awarded to a city employee for outstanding volunteer service to the community above and beyond their position with the city

Nominations should be made online at edinamn.gov before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Mayor Jim Hovland will select the winners and begin honoring them individually in April, which is Volunteer Month. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Volunteer Recognition Reception will not be held.

