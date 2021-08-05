The city of Edina’s Human Services Task Force seeks proposals for 2022-23 human services funding.
This funding is open to human services agencies and organizations that address an immediate basic human need for residents of Edina. Basic needs are elements required for survival and normal mental and physical health, such as food, water, shelter, protection from environmental threats, and supportive services to assist with activities of daily living.
The Human Services Task Force, made up of members of Edina’s advisory boards and commissions, will make recommendations on agencies and organizations in need of funding to the Edina City Council. The Task Force meets every two years, corresponding with the city’s two-year budget cycle. The city will fund the selected organizations for two years. Organizations are not required to be based in Edina, but their service area must include Edina residents.
Previous recipients have included the Normandale Center, VEAP, Oasis for Youth, Beacon Interfaith, Cornerstone Advocacy Service and Senior Community Services.
Human services providers may submit proposals for funding of their services indicating how they intend to meet the needs of Edina residents. Select applicants will be invited to a Task Force meeting the evening of Sept. 20 to make short presentations supporting their funding requests.
Requests and proposals for 2022-23 funding must be received by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The application and more details can be found at edinamn.gov/hs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.