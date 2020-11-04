Due to early snowfalls, inspections on roofs are now on an “anytime” basis.

This means the city has them on its schedule and as soon as the inspectors can have a good visual of the roof, they will inspect them. Homeowners are required to keep the permit along with pictures on the door for easy access until the roof is finalized.

To check on the status of a roof permit, go to the city’s website to look at the inspection record. For further questions, call the Building Inspections Department at 952-826-0372.

