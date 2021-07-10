The city is proposing a new sustainable building policy for qualifying developments to advance efficiency, environmental conservation, and occupant well-being in new buildings.
The proposed policy seeks to enhance the sustainability and resilience of new developments amid climate change, boost the attractiveness and leadership of the city, and reduce operating costs for occupying businesses and residents, according to an email sent by the city.
The Edina City Council has adopted goals to reduce citywide greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2025 and 80% by 2050.
To learn more about this policy, go to bettertogetheredina.org/sustainable-buildings-policy-proposal.
An online public information session will take place on July 15, 7 p.m. To register, go to trimurl.co/n68ImX.
Edina is a participating city in the Hennepin County Efficient Buildings Collaborative, which provides guidance, best practices, and technical support for building sustainability programs. As part of the collaborative, the city is working to align this policy with similar ones in the region and provide access to technical resources for designing and constructing sustainable buildings.
A recorded version of the presentations along with further information will be available on the project website at bettertogetheredina.org/sustainable-buildings-policy-proposal.
