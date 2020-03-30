Richfield meeting
Several April government meetings scheduled in Richfield have been canceled. Several others will be held online and will be available for streaming after the fact.

But some will be held online

Due to the health and safety of city of Richfield residents, commissioners, and city staff, the following meetings have been cancelled:

- April 1 – Transportation Commission 7 p.m.

- April 2 – Arts Commission 7 p.m.

- April 7 – Human Rights Commission 6:30 p.m.

- April 16 – Friendship City Commission 7 p.m.

- April 20 – Advisory Board of Health 6 p.m.

- April 21 – Community Services Commission 7 p.m.

- April 27 – Planning Commission 7 p.m.

- April 30 – Sustainability Commission 7 p.m.

Others online

Additionally, the following meetings that will be held via WebEx (video conference) and then available for replay on the city website (www.richfieldmn.gov):

- April 14 – City Council Meeting 7 p.m.

- April 20 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority Meeting 7 p.m.

- April 20 – Economic Development Authority 7:15 p.m.

- April 28 – City Council Meeting 7 p.m.

For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.

- Courtesy of the city of Richfield

