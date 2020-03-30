But some will be held online
Due to the health and safety of city of Richfield residents, commissioners, and city staff, the following meetings have been cancelled:
- April 1 – Transportation Commission 7 p.m.
- April 2 – Arts Commission 7 p.m.
- April 7 – Human Rights Commission 6:30 p.m.
- April 16 – Friendship City Commission 7 p.m.
- April 20 – Advisory Board of Health 6 p.m.
- April 21 – Community Services Commission 7 p.m.
- April 27 – Planning Commission 7 p.m.
- April 30 – Sustainability Commission 7 p.m.
Others online
Additionally, the following meetings that will be held via WebEx (video conference) and then available for replay on the city website (www.richfieldmn.gov):
- April 14 – City Council Meeting 7 p.m.
- April 20 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority Meeting 7 p.m.
- April 20 – Economic Development Authority 7:15 p.m.
- April 28 – City Council Meeting 7 p.m.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
- Courtesy of the city of Richfield
