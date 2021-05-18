The city of Edina followed the lead of national, state and local health authorities, deciding to not enact a city-wide mask requirement.
In accordance with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday, May 14 that no longer required masks or facial coverings statewide.
Following these guidelines, the city of Edina will not mandate the wearing of face masks. This includes all city-owned facilities, including Parks and Recreation facilities and Edina Liquor stores. The city’s local masking ordinance expired in 2020 and is no longer in effect.
Businesses within the city may set their own policies regarding mask enforcement. Residents and visitors are encouraged to contact the businesses directly to find out more.
On Thursday, May 13, the CDC announced new guidance that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal or local laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidances.
To read more about the CDC guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Information about the state of Minnesota’s COVID-19 policies can be found at mn.gov/covid19.
For more information about the city’s COVID-19 response, visit edinamn.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.