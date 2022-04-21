To keep clothes out of the landfill, the city of Edina will host an Earth Day Community Clothing Exchange 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Braemar Arena’s Backyard Rink, 7501 Ikola Way, according to a city news release.
The city will accept donations of clean clothes in good condition 10 a.m. to noon. The shopping portion of the event, called “Shwapping,” will begin at 11 a.m., the news release said.
“We can look good and help our planet,” Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh said in the news release. “Remember, there is no Planet B.”
Singh shares the following rules for the event:
• Open to everyone, not just Edina residents
• Items should be brought before noon so volunteers have time to place them on tables. Items will only be accepted April 23.
• Donations are limited to one large bag or tote per guest. Items should be handed to the volunteers at the front of the entrance. Volunteers will then weigh the bag and place items on the tables for “shwapping.”
• All human clothes are acceptable. This includes adult and children’s clothing, accessories and jewelry. No undergarments, socks, swimsuits, costumes or gear is allowed. Participants are urged to ask ahead of time to ensure an item can be taken.
• Shoes are allowed if they are clean and are in good condition. Shoes for a Used Sneaker Fundraiser will be collected in a separate container.
• Everything should be washed, dry and in good condition. High-value items in need of small repairs (broken zipper, missing button, etc.) are still acceptable.
• Once items have been placed onto the tables for “shwapping,” they are considered forfeit and will not be returned to participants.
• Participants are urged to make sure to clean out any pockets or purses before donating.
• Participants do not have to bring items to take items. Participants must bring their own bags to take items home in.
• Do not leave any personal items left unattended as they may be confused with swap items.
• Food and beverages should be kept away from tables.
Items left over from the swap will be donated through the MN DAV organization, davmn.org.
