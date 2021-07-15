The Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission will host the annual Days of Remembrance event 7-8:30 p.m. July 29 at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., and will live stream the event on edinamn.gov, according to City Manager Scott Neal’s July 2 Friday Report. The featured special guest is Manny Gabler, a Holocaust refugee who will share his experience surviving the Holocaust in China. 

