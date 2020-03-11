The city of Edina seeks nominations for the annual Mayor’s Commendations, given to those who have volunteered their time and effort to make significant contributions to the community.
Awards are given in the following categories:
• Mayor’s Service Club Commendation – Awarded to a club or organization that has made outstanding contributions to the community at large.
• Mayor’s Individual Service Commendation – Awarded to an individual for outstanding and exceptional volunteer service to the community at large.
• Mayor’s Outstanding Senior Commendation – Awarded to a senior over age 55 for outstanding volunteer service within the community.
• Mayor’s Youth Commendation – Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life in the community.
• Mayor’s Commendation for Service to Youth – Awarded to an individual or organization making a positive impact on the lives of Edina youth.
• Mayor’s Community Involvement Commendation – Awarded to a city employee for outstanding volunteer service to the community above and beyond his or her position with the City.
Nominations should be made online at EdinaMN.gov before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. Mayor Jim Hovland will select the winners, who will be honored at the 41st-annual Volunteer Recognition Reception Monday, April 27, at Braemar Golf Course. Community organizations will also honor their outstanding volunteers at the event.
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov/commendations or call the Communications Department, 952-826-0359.
Volunteers sought for organics program
More than 14,000 sets of information related to organics recycling need to be assembled by April, and the city of Edina is looking for residents to help.
To introduce the citywide organics recycling program to residents, volunteers are needed to assemble welcome kits that will delivered with the recycling carts. The carts are to be rolled out in April.
Kits will be assembled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the Edina City Hall Council Chambers, 4801 W. 50th St.
Volunteers can sign up for shifts online at bit.ly/BagAssemblySignUp or by calling Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh at 952-826-1657. Shifts are broken into one-hour increments. Volunteers can sign up for as many shifts as they’d like. Groups are also welcome to volunteer for this project.
For more information about the organics program, visit EdinaMN.gov/Organics.
Spring load restrictions go into effect
Spring load restrictions began in Edina March 6, the same day they take effect across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.
Weight restrictions are implemented each spring in an effort to preserve and protect Edina’s road system during the thawing and refreezing associated with spring. Streets are weakened during the spring thaw by water that becomes trapped in the gravel base below the pavement. The weight of vehicles traveling over these roads can cause the road to bend and possibly crack. Limiting the amount of weight on the street during this time will minimize the wear and allow the base adequate time to stabilize.
Most residential roads in Edina are restricted to 5 tons per axle throughout the period that restrictions are in effect. The permit allows up to 6 tons per axle.
The road weight restrictions typically won’t affect the average car or truck. However, construction vehicles entering residential neighborhoods may have to lighten their loads to comply with the restrictions.
Permits are $100 for one truck to one address for one trip. They can be obtained online. Drivers can show the email receipt as proof of permit.
Violators may be fined.
Learn more and apply for a permit at EdinaMN.gov/loadrestrictions.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 952-826-0376.
Classical guitarist plays April 3
Classical guitarist Jeremy Hiniker will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church, 4901 Chowen Ave. S,. Minneapolis.
This concert will feature a variety of solo guitar works and transcriptions from composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Dale Kavanagh, Alexandre Tansman, Isaac Albéniz, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Maximo Diego Pujol. Concluding the evening will be a small reception with treats and non-alcoholic drinks.
In lieu of ticket price, the concert will feature a free-will donation. All proceeds go to supporting Hiniker in his ongoing music education. Lake Harriet United Methodist Church features free parking and handicap accessibility.
Info: jeremyhiniker.com.
Census invitations arriving soon
The 2020 census will count every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Counting every person living in the United States is a massive undertaking, and efforts begin years in advance. Here’s a look at some of the key dates along the way of the census:
Jan. 21: The U.S. Census Bureau starts counting the population in remote Alaska. The count officially begins in the rural Alaskan village of Toksook Bay.
March 12-20: Households will begin receiving official U.S. Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
March 30 to April 1: The U.S. Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
April 1: Census day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. Once the invitation arrives, residents should respond for their home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the U.S. Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2. The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.
Info: 2020census.gov
Secretary of State to speak
in Richfield
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will speak this weekend in Richfield.
Simon will discuss Minnesota caucuses and the primary election during a meeting of the DFL Senior Caucus, which begins noon Saturday, March 14, at Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-718-0621 (Linda)
