Applications for the city of Edina’s second round of grants to small businesses opened 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“We’re hoping this program will enable and sustain a strong local economy,” said Economic Development Manager Bill Neuendorf. “This program strives to reduce commercial vacancy rates, retain and create employment opportunities, encourage business investment and ensure that residents have access to desired goods and services.”
Money from the federal CARES Act will fund the second round of Edina’s Small Business Emergency Assistance program. Grants up to $10,000 will be awarded to small Edina businesses that are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify for the program, a small business must meet the following criteria:
• Have a physical location in Edina
• Have at least one full-time employee and no more than 50 full-time employees at the Edina location
• Have a maximum annual revenue of $1.5 million at the Edina location
• Have an active operation prior to Jan. 1, 2020, or a valid lease as of that date, with planned operations beginning in 2020
Other restrictions apply, and funding is limited. Recipients will be randomly selected until the funds run out. Recipients will be selected the first week of September.
Reimbursable expenses include commercial rent or mortgage payments, payroll, cleaning and related business services, utility payments, replacement of spoiled or stale inventory, purchase and installation of personal protective equipment for staff or customers, and other direct business-related expenses incurred to maintain the viability of the business under the economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To apply, complete the application online at EdinaMN.gov/EmergencyLoans. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov or contact Neuendorf at 952-826-0407 or bneuendorf@EdinaMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.