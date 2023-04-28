The city of Edina seeks input to help shape a local ordinance on carryout bags.

In February, the City Council directed staff to draft a possible update to the City Code to include the requirement that customers pay a fee for any plastic, paper, compostable or reusable bags received when making a purchase. The non-taxable bag fee would be collected and retained by merchants to use at their own discretion. Businesses would report annually to the city how many and what type of bags were distributed.

Load comments