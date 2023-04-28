The city of Edina seeks input to help shape a local ordinance on carryout bags.
In February, the City Council directed staff to draft a possible update to the City Code to include the requirement that customers pay a fee for any plastic, paper, compostable or reusable bags received when making a purchase. The non-taxable bag fee would be collected and retained by merchants to use at their own discretion. Businesses would report annually to the city how many and what type of bags were distributed.
The ordinance will likely be reviewed by the City Council in June and, if approved, would go into effect in mid-2024.
The city and its consultant will hold one-hour virtual roundtable discussions to collect feedback in May. The roundtable discussions will be held:
• 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, for the business community
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, for residents
• 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, for anyone interested in the initiative (residents and business representatives)
People are also encouraged to complete an online survey. The survey will be open April 22 through May 12.
“Residents have told the City they are ready to take action to reduce waste and litter in Edina,” Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock said in a city press release. “It’s important to hear everyone’s perspective as Edina considers this change, so I encourage all residents, workers and business representatives to participate in a roundtable or the online survey to learn more about the issue of carryout bags, and share their opinion.”
