The city of Edina is seeking ideas from the community for next summer’s Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of the enslavement of African-American people in the United States, became a federal holiday in 2021 and is a city holiday. The city hosted its first Juneteenth celebration in 2022.
The next celebration is set for 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.
The inaugural event featured live music, readings, a story stroll and other children’s activities, plus live creation of a mural by a watercolor artist. For the upcoming event, the organizers are asking for ideas and suggestions from the community for activities, organizations, performers or speakers. Are there local performers or organizations you would like to see at the event? Is there something you’d like to learn about Juneteenth or Black history? Would you like an art project for children to do? Or other activities?
Visit BetterTogetherEdina.org to add your ideas and see those submitted by others. Event organizers will try to incorporate the ideas that would contribute to this celebratory and educational event.
For more information, contact Community Engagement Manager MJ Lamon at MLamon@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0360.
