Edina residents and multi-family property owners are being asked by the city to provide their opinions on a proposed ordinance that affects renters and landlords.
The proposed Tenant Protection Ordinance would require owners of naturally occurring affordable housing give renters a 90-day notice of increases in rents or non-renewed leases if the property is sold to a new owner.
Residents can provide feedback by visiting bettertogetheredina.org to share their thoughts. Comments will be collected online from July 6-23 before being presented to the Edina City Council. The ordinance’s first reading is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, with a second reading scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17.
“We are looking forward to receiving feedback on the proposed Tenant Protection Ordinance from apartment tenants and owners of our modest apartment buildings in Edina,” Edina Affordable Housing Development Manager Stephanie Hawkinson said in a city press release. “Input from both groups is vitally important as we move this ordinance forward. We need to make sure that our residents feel protected when an apartment turns over to a new owner, yet the owners are not overburdened.”
Steve Brown, Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing coordinator, said he is “delighted” the city is considering this ordinance.
“Edina has thousands of residents who live in naturally occurring affordable rental housing that was built more than 40 years ago. It is likely that some of these older buildings will be sold to new owners,” he said. “This ordinance balances the needs of a new owner and those of the current Edina residents who are tenants of this affordable rental housing. It provides important support to some of Edina’s most vulnerable residents. I look forward to its swift approval.”
To provide feedback, go to bettertogetheredina.org/tenant-protection-ordinance and for more information on affordable housing, go to edinamn.gov/affordablehousing.
