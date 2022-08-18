With the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ drought map showing Hennepin County in moderate to severe drought conditions, the city of Edina is reminding the community to follow irrigation rules to ensure adequate water supply and promote conservation.
A bulletin from the city outlines the watering rules:
Lawn watering is allowed only before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on residents’ scheduled days.
Odd-Even Schedule
Homes or businesses with even-numbered addresses may water their lawns on even-numbered dates. Homes or businesses with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered dates.
Example: For those who live at 4532 Parkside Lane, they could water the lawn on even-numbered dates - Aug. 10, 12, 14, and so on.
Permits for New Sod or Seeded Areas
Permits are available to allow proper watering of new sod or seeded areas and can be picked up at the Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, 7450 Metro Blvd. Daily watering of new sod and seed is recommended for the first 14 days to establish root growth. After two weeks, normal watering should be sufficient for establishing a new lawn. The planting of new sod or seed during very dry times of the year is discouraged.
Fines/Violation Surcharges
Surcharges for violating the irrigation ban are determined based on the number of water restriction violations issued to the property owner in a three-year period. The first offense is $50; the second offense $100; the third offense $200; the fourth offense $300.
Exemptions
Properties with private wells or those in the Morningside Neighborhood that receive water from the city of Minneapolis are not affected. However, Morningside Neighborhood properties must adhere to any restrictions issued by Minneapolis. In certain situations, other homes or businesses in Edina may be exempt from irrigation rules according to City Code Sec. 28-263 and Sec. 28-265.
