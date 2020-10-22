The Edina Senior Center is partnering with Bloomington Public Health to provide a free Senior Resource Drive-Thru Fair 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Braemar Golf Course parking lot, 6364 John Harris Dr.
The city said it hopes the event helps Edina adults ages 55 and older stay connected through the COVID-19 pandemic and find local and regional resources.
“The Edina Senior Center is committed to community outreach efforts that provide support and resource awareness for the aging population,” said Edina Senior Center’s recreation supervisor Nicole Gorman. “By partnering with Bloomington Public Health, we are bringing agencies together to provide information and allow people a chance to participate in a safe event.”
Attendees will receive free items and resources from staff working the event as they drive through the route. A goody bag will be provided, while supplies last, with snacks, promotional items and donated prizes.
To support safety measures, guests must remain in their vehicles and wear face masks. Event workers must also be wearing face masks. Masks will be provided to anyone who is in need.
For more information about the event or to view participating organizations, go to edinaseniorcenter.com. To view a complete list of current recreation activities, visit edinaparks.com.
