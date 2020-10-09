Edina residents can recycle their pumpkins at a free “Pumpkin Smash & Bash” 3-5 p.m. Nov. 4, at Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S.
The event will feature a pumpkin-rolling contest, and then attendees can smash and bash their pumpkin and toss it into piles of compost. Winners of the rolling contest from each time slot will get to have their pumpkins dropped from an Edina Fire truck unless an emergency arises that requires a response from the department. Composted pumpkins will help grow more pumpkins next year.
Pumpkins should arrive natural, free of paint and glitter and without candles, candle wax, stickers and glow sticks. Uncarved pumpkins may be brought for recycling, but will not be accepted for the rolling contest.
The City’s organics recycling waste hauler, Vierkant Disposal, will provide the truck for composting and organics recycling education to attendees. There will also be giveaways related to organics recycling.
The event is free, but registration for a time slot to participate in the rolling contest or to recycle a pumpkin is required and open at edinamn.maxgalaxy.net. Timeslots available include 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Four pumpkins and six people is the maximum per registration.
For more information about the event or to view a complete list of current recreation activities, visit edinaparks.com or call the Parks & Recreation Department at 952-826-0367.
