As Minnesota continues to navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, steps have been taken to reopen Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., for in-person services, starting with service by appointment. Service by appointment helps reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 and ensures social distancing at city buildings.
In-person appointments are available for fingerprinting Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m. for Edina residents and teachers. Fingerprinting will be completed at the front desk of the Edina Police Department. Beginning May 4, homestead applications can be completed in-person with a staff member from the Assessing Division on Tuesdays 1-4 p.m.
Athletic association mail pickup is also available Wednesdays 1-3 p.m. through curbside service, eliminating the need for customers to enter City Hall.
The city plans to eventually increase the services offered through appointments.
The city will use an application called No Wait Inside to offer appointment scheduling. To book an appointment, residents can visit edinamn.gov/appointment, select the necessary “location” (department) and service, and enter their first name, last name, cellphone number and email address.
Once an appointment is scheduled, customers will receive text messages or calls with instructions detailing how they should proceed, including appointment reminders and arrival confirmation. This new booking software allows customers to virtually check-in when they arrive and receive notifications when it is time for them to pull up to the building or enter the Police Department.
For most services, the safest and most convenient way to do business with the city remains the same – online or through email and phone. Services like renewing dog licenses, applying for building permits, making payments and more can be done through the city’s website, edinamn.gov.
The city continues to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding reopening procedures and public health guidelines.
Learn more about how to book an appointment at edinamn.gov/appointments or contact City Management Fellow Risi Karim at rkarim@edinamn.gov.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit edinamn.gov/coronavirus.
