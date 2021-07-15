Meetings of the Edina City Council and its advisory boards and commissions will be held in person beginning in July.
For the next few months, all meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers or Community Room of Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St. Since groups last met at Edina City Hall in March 2020, some upgrades have been made in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to combat COVID-19. Among other things, total building air changes have increased by 20% and high-touch surface areas are sanitized more frequently, according to a city press release.
The city offers residents several ways to interact with the City Council and its advisory boards and commissions. In July and August, residents may:
• Attend a meeting in person. Chairs will be spaced to provide distance between members of the public.
• Watch or listen to the meeting live. For City Council, Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Planning Commission, residents can watch on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 and 16) or Facebook Live. For other groups, residents can watch via YouTube. A phone number to call in to listen will be listed at the top of an agenda.
• Submit a Commission Correspondence Form at edinadocs.edinamn.gov/Forms/contact. As always, correspondence is emailed directly to commissioners.
• Submit public hearing testimony online at bettertogetheredina.org/public-hearings. In most cases, the City Council takes action the meeting after a public hearing is held.
As they have during the pandemic, residents will be able to participate remotely in public hearings of the City Council, Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Planning Commission by calling in through Intercall. The number to call in will be listed at the top of an agenda.
Residents must attend a board or commission meeting in person to participate in community comment.
View the agendas online at edina.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/meetings.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.