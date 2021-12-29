The city of Edina has launched a program intended to provide support to small Edina businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Edina Technical Assistance Program, or TAP, was created earlier this month to aid businesses that do not have large marketing budgets or staff resources, according to a city news release.
“In recent years, the City has created new programs to provide emergency assistance to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The transition to digital marketing and customer attraction efforts has put some small businesses at a disadvantage,” the city’s economic development manager, Bill Neuendorf, said in the news release. “Edina TAP is intended to benefit Edina’s small and emerging businesses that face challenges in attracting and retaining customers in person and online.”
Edina businesses that believe they can benefit from an enhanced marketing strategy can apply. The program will support 10-15 small businesses with in-kind services valued at about $10,000 each. It’s stated goals are to attract new customers, improve customer traffic and sales, equip new marketing efforts using digital tools and enhance traditional marketing measures with digital tools.
To be eligible for the program, which is in part funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, businesses must:
• Have a physical address in Edina (home-based businesses are eligible, but national chains and franchises are not)
• Have been negatively impacted by the pandemic
• Have no more than $1.5 million in annual sales revenue at their Edina location
The application is available at edinamn.gov/tapapply, and takes 15 minutes or less to complete. The deadline to apply is Jan. 16, 2022.
Program services will be given from third-party providers through the duration of 2022.
A full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at edinamn.gov/tapapply. Businesses selected for the program will need to provide additional details to confirm the information included in their application.
