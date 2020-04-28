The city of Edina has launched a survey to better measure the impact COVID-19 is having on our community and how local government can continue to support residents.
“We want to continue to provide support and connect residents to available resources. In order to do this, we need to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting Edina,” said Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon. “This survey should help us learn more about communication and needs, immediate or long term.
Survey data may identify gaps the city might be able to close. Questions aim to find if and how people are receiving information about COVID-19, what kind of information people seek, and concerns about basic needs being met in addition, among other things.
The 11-question survey can be completed online at bit.ly/EdinaCovidSurvey or by calling the Edina COVID-19 Resource Hotline at 952-826-0370.
The deadline to complete the survey is Tuesday, May 5.
For more information, contact Lamon at 952-826-0360 or MLamon@EdinaMN.gov.
