The city of Edina seeks residents interested in being involved with the local government by serving as a volunteer on one of its advisory boards or commissions.
Applications will be accepted on the city’s website through Jan. 14.
No prior experience on a board or commission is required. The city is looking for applicants of different ages and genders, education levels, housing types and experiences. The only requirement is that applicants must be at least 18 years of age and live in Edina, according to a city news release.
There will be open positions on the Arts & Culture Commission, Board of Appeal & Equalization, Community Health Commission, Construction Board of Appeals, Energy & Environment Commission, Human Rights & Relations Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission and Planning Commission. New appointments begin March 1, 2022, and are three years in length. On average, a volunteer’s estimated contribution is 4-6 hours per month dedicated to projects approved by the City Council.
Community Engagement Manager MJ Lamon, who coordinates the Volunteer Edina program, reminds residents about the value of their unique contributions in the news release.
“We are thankful for the variety of talent in our volunteers that allows us to fill 10 different advisory boards and commissions, each of which completes a necessary area of work in the community,” she said. “Behind many events, research efforts and progressive initiatives that are carried out each year by the City is the effort and support of the 98 resident volunteers who serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.