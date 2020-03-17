The city of Edina is encouraging the public to participate in tonight's city council meeting remotely if possible, due to the COVID-19 local emergency.
The meeting can be watched electronically at https://www.edinamn.gov/746/Watch-a-City-Meeting, via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/edinamn/, on Comcast Channels 813 (high definition) or 16 (standard definition), or CenturyLink Prism on Channels 1236 (high definition) or 236 (standard definition).
To test the city’s ability to hold an electronic meeting should one be necessary in the future, some council members and presenters will participate remotely.
Many of the chairs in the council chambers will be removed before the meeting. Those left in place will be spaced apart for social distancing.
While residents are being encouraged to watch the meeting remotely, comments and testimony are still being encouraged. General comments from the community (“Community Comment”) and testimony to be considered during the public hearing can be submitted online at https://edinadocs.edinamn.gov/Forms/contact.
These comments are typically due by noon the Friday before a meeting, but given the current situation, the city is promising that staff will make sure comments submitted up until 7 p.m. today are available to the city council at tonight’s meeting.
