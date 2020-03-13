Following guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Edina will close its recreation facilities and suspend some events, programs and meetings Saturday, March 14, through at least Friday, April 3.
At this time, MDH recommends following a “minimal to moderate” level of mitigation as outlined by the CDC. This includes implementing social distancing measures, reducing activities and canceling large gatherings of 250 or more people and any gathering of 10 or more people that include high-risk populations.
The following facilities will be closed to the public through Friday, April 3:
• Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
• Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
• Braemar Golf Course,6364JohnHarrisDrive
• Braemar Golf Dome,7420BraemarBlvd.
• Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.
• Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Square
• Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.
• Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S.
All Parks & Recreation activities, classes and programs have been canceled or postponed. If you registered for an event, activity or class scheduled before April 3, more specific information will be communicated soon from programmers.
The Walk with the Mayor scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled.
The Edina City Council’s Board & Commission Recognition event scheduled for Monday, March 30, and Town Hall meeting scheduled for Saturday, April 4, have been postponed.
Meetings of the city’s advisory Boards and Commissions have been cancelled through April 3. The Edina City Council will continue to meet as scheduled.
Before facilities reopen Saturday, April 4, the situation will be evaluated. The city will continue to follow MDH recommendations.
Health experts recommend practicing good hygiene to help avoid COVID-19 and other respiratory infections:
• Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds using soap and hot water.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Avoid touching your face, particularly the eyes,mouth and nose.
• Stay home if you aren’t feeling well.
Visit Minnesota Department of Health’s website at http://bit.ly/mncoronavirus for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19. Individuals in need of more information may call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 651-201-3920.
