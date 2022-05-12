The city of Edina will host a free, all-ages “Big Trucks” open house 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the city’s Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, located at 7450 Metro Blvd.
The open house will take place during National Public Works Week, a week dedicated to honoring public works personnel, a city news release said. The event is typically held every two years but was put on hold for the past four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is open to the public. Attendees will be able to explore vehicles like a street sweeper, paver and log loader, and observe types of hand and power tools. Participants are also able to take pictures and ask city staff questions.
“You don’t see the big trucks and unique equipment we have every day, even on a construction site. We’ve got very specialized equipment to clean and maintain the infrastructure we own,” Public Works Coordinator Dave Goergen said in the news release.
Goergen said the event is intended to provide residents with a look into city operations.
“There are so many steps that happen behind the scenes before we start doing the work that the public sees. Any glimpse we can give the community into the planning process helps strengthen the overall understanding of what we do and why,” he said. “In addition to learning more about the work itself, we want residents to be able to come away feeling like they know some of the names and faces of the City staff behind these services.”
The open house will be held rain or shine. Registration is not required, but interest can be expressed through the city’s Facebook event at bit.ly/BigTrucksEdina22, which will aid in planning.
Free hot dogs, snacks and refreshments will be served. Parking is available in the main lot with overflow parking available across the street at 7400 Metro Blvd.
For more information, call the Public Works Department, 952-826-0376 or go to edinamn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.