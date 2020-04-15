The city of Edina is accepting applications for the City Manager’s Street Funding Task Force.
The group will recommend how street reconstruction and maintenance should be funded in the future. The city has a fund that covers the cost of curb and gutter and other utility improvements. However, residents are currently responsible for some of the costs of street reconstruction. Recent estimates for special assessments in neighborhoods with larger lots have climbed to nearly $30,000, a dollar amount members of the Edina City Council are not comfortable with. The city council delayed a project in the Prospect Knolls Neighborhood until after a task force could study the funding issue and make recommendations.
Six residents will be appointed by City Manager Scott Neal later this year. A seventh member will come from the Transportation Commission.
“I am excited to work with a group of residents interested in assisting the city with a very important issue,” said Engineering Director Chad Millner, who will serve as staff liaison to the group. “Properly maintaining our infrastructure such as streets is directly related to our high quality of life in Edina. We want to find a way to continue properly maintaining our infrastructure but potentially reducing the burden on individual property owners.”
Apply online at EdinaMN.gov/Volunteer before 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. The task force is expected to complete its work in early 2021.
