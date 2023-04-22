The city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission (ECC) is accepting applications for its Green Business Outreach Program.

The EEC recognizes businesses that model green and sustainable actions. Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can earn recognition as a gold, silver or bronze. Green Businesses are able to post their recognition level publicly for shoppers and other patrons. To maintain their recognition level, businesses are required to resubmit their application every two years.

