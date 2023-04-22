The city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission (ECC) is accepting applications for its Green Business Outreach Program.
The EEC recognizes businesses that model green and sustainable actions. Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can earn recognition as a gold, silver or bronze. Green Businesses are able to post their recognition level publicly for shoppers and other patrons. To maintain their recognition level, businesses are required to resubmit their application every two years.
Businesses that currently hold a designation are Accredited Investors Wealth Management, Galleria, Lunds & Bylerlys, Southdale Center, Western National Insurance and Wooden Bill Brewing Company, gold; Bellmont Partners, Gateway Bank, Grandview Tire and Auto, Interlachen Country Club, Edina Community Lutheran Church, Paragon Pilates and Physical Therapy, Soundgate Hearing Clinic and Waterfront Financial Group, silver; and Clothes Mentor, Serge & Jane, Lush Cosmetics, 50th & France Starbucks, and Ellingson and Ellingson, Ltd., bronze. To maintain their recognition level, businesses are required to resubmit their application every two years.
“Achieving the goals within our Climate Action Plan will only be possible with the collective efforts of residents and businesses alike,” said Commission Vice Chair and Green Business Outreach Program lead Cory Lukens. “Edina residents care about the environment and increasingly expect the businesses they frequent to be taking steps that align with these community values. The EEC is proud to celebrate our Green Businesses and is committed to supporting those looking to take the first step in making a difference.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.