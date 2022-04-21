Edina City Manager Scott Neal is asking community members to share ideas on how the second half of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars should be spent, according to a city news release.
The funds are intended to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief while also boosting the local economy.
Neal, in addition to the city’s community engagement manager, MJ Lamon; race and equity manager, Heidi Lee; and consultant, Annie Coyle, will lead three community meetings on the topic:
• A virtual meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 26
• An in-person meeting, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Hughes Pavilion in Centennial Lakes Park
• A virtual meeting, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28
There are several eligible uses of the funding. The U.S. Treasury Department requires recipients use the funds to meet local needs within the following four categories, according to the city:
• Replacing lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic
• Responding to the significant public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic by supporting the health of communities and helping households, small businesses, nonprofits, affected industries and the public sector recover from economic impacts
• Providing premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have experienced significant health risks because of their service in critical sectors
• Investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, making needed improvements for access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and expanding affordable access to broadband internet
Ideas can also be submitted online at bettertogetheredina.org/arpa through April 30 for those who cannot attend a meeting. All ideas will be given equal consideration, whether submitted during a meeting or online, the news release said.
After the submission period has ended, city staff will prepare an initial recommendation. The current goal is to bring it forward for discussion at the May 17 City Council meeting, the news release said.
For additional information, to register for a community meeting or submit an idea for official consideration, visit bettertogetheredina.org/arpa.
