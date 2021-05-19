Edina City Manager Scott Neal is asking community members for their input on how federal funding should be spent.
The city of Edina expects to receive $4.9 million as part of the federal American Rescue Plan. Half of the money is expected soon. The other half will be distributed in 2022. The money is meant to provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic to cities across the nation and boost the economy.
In 2020, federal relief was used in Edina to provide emergency rental assistance and small business loans, purchase personal protective equipment for employees, and outfit employees to work from home, among other things. Neal wants to hear ideas on how the latest funding should be used in Edina.
Two community meetings will be held to gather input and ideas will be collected online. The meetings will be held Thursday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Centennial Lakes Park in Hughes Pavilion and Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. online. Registration is required for both at bettertogetheredina.org/arpa. Due to COVID-19, space is limited for the in-person listening session.
Ideas will also be collected at bettertogetheredina.org/arpa through June 2.
“We are looking for good ideas about how to best deploy this money into the community so that it has the desired effect of helping energize the local economy and help people and businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Neal said.
Neal will present his recommendations for how to use the funding to the City Council at its Tuesday, June 15 meeting.
For more information about the listening sessions, contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon at 952-826-0360 or mlamon@edinamn.gov.
