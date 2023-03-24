To increase the pollinator habitat during a critical seasonal transition, the city will temporarily suspend laws requiring residents to mow in May.
The goal of “No Mow May” is to allow yards to grow unmowed for the month of May, creating habitat and forage for early-season pollinators. This is particularly important in urban areas where floral resources are often limited.
“Participating in ‘No Mow May’ supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – native bees, honey bees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” said Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock. “Avoiding mowing allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most. More healthy and more biodiverse pollinators help Minnesota’s urban landscapes and statewide agriculture thrive.”
Homeowners and renters with landlord consent must register their lawns to participate in No Mow May. All other properties must comply with Edina’s city code for turf and weed management.
Register online at BetterTogetherEdina.org/no-mow-may. Once registered, participants can pick up a lawn sign at designated times to show their support and explain to passersby why their lawn is not mowed. Signs can be picked up at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., 8 a.m. to noon April 5, 12, 19 and 26, and May 3.
