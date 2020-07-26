The filing period for this year’s Edina City Council election will run Tuesday, July 28, to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Up for election in Edina this year is the mayor’s seat, currently occupied by Jim Hovland, and two city council seats, occupied by Mary Brindle and Mike Fischer. The three municipal Edina seats will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
With Edina City Hall closed to the public due to COVID-19, candidates are asked to contact City Clerk Sharon Allison at 952-826-0408 to make an appointment to file their paperwork. The filing fee is $5.
Visit tinyurl.com/yyb5q64r to find filing forms, a campaign manual and other information about running for office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.