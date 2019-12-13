The city of Edina has established a $39.5 million tax levy for 2020, marking an increase of 5.9% over 2019.
The Edina City Council approved the levy amount Dec. 3 as it green-lit a $134 million budget for 2020, buoyed by a total estimated market value of nearly $13 billion.
That figure puts Edina at number four in the state in terms of total land value, a sum largely driven by single-family home prices, City Manager Scott Neal noted as he presented the budget to the council.
“Our tax base in Edina is very much linked to the single-family home and its value,” Neal said.
The average worth for a $548,000 home, which is the median value in Edina, has risen by about 3.4% over the past year, while the tax impact for such a property has risen by $87 per year.
Wages and benefits were the largest drivers of the levy increases in Edina, as the city establishes new services and programming. That includes a new licensing and inspection program for rental housing.
“We think that will increase the safety and protection for renters and the community at large,” Neal explained.
Also, demand for police and fire services has increased, and the city responded by adding personnel slots, including positions for six firefighter-paramedics, a move made possible by a federal grant. Another increase in city services will come in the form of a city-run curbside organics recycling program.
On the capital improvement side of the budget, which involves physical investments, the city has focused on refreshing its fleet with new fire vehicles and ambulances. That includes two fire trucks that have recently arrived, Neal noted.
The city is also investing in parks facilities. “We are rededicating ourselves to maintenance of our existing city facilities,” Neal said, referencing the city’s 80 buildings and facilities. “We want to be better stewards of what we’ve already got and take care of it better in the future.”
No one spoke during a public hearing that was held immediately before the council approved the budget and levy. However, that opportunity came late in a meeting that lasted more than five hours as a wide range of topics were covered.
The levy and budget were also discussed during a city council work session before its regular meeting.
“I think we’re all pretty comfortable with it,” Mayor Jim Hovland said.
A short Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting followed the council meeting. At that time, the HRA, which has the same members of the council, approved a $192,000 HRA levy. That money is used to fund initiatives focused on affordable housing and economic development.
