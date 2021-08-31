In an effort to conserve water during the drought, the city of Edina has shut off lawn sprinklers at several municipal facilities, a city press release said. Passive areas in parks are also being left to survive with little or no irrigation.
Edina is in the “extreme drought” restrictive phase as defined by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Statewide Drought Plan. With more than two thirds of Minnesota experiencing severe drought, the city of Edina has also increased enforcement of its watering restrictions.
The city is asking all residents and businesses in the community to cut all nonessential outdoor water use (lawns, pools, irrigation, car washing) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The city anticipates that additional irrigation restrictions or a watering ban may be necessary if the progression of the drought continues. Because of this, the city is also asking residents and businesses to consider watering at night only or eliminating irrigation altogether.
In addition to following the watering restrictions, residents can do their part to conserve by practicing these tips:
• Water during the coolest part of the day to avoid evaporation.
• Water grass only when it needs it. Most lawns only need an inch of water a week, the press release said.
• Install low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators.
• Take shorter showers using low-flow showerheads instead of baths.
• Turn the faucet off while shaving or brushing teeth.
• Load dishes into the dishwasher without rinsing them.
• Run the dishwasher only when it’s fully loaded.
• Fill the sink to wash dishes by hand instead of letting the water run.
• Use a large pan to clean vegetables rather than letting the water run.
• Only wash full loads of laundry.
To learn more about the city’s water restrictions and conservation efforts, visit edinamn.gov/publicworks.
