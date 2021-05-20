The city of Edina is accepting applications for a working group of the Energy & Environment Commission. The new working group will conduct outreach with local businesses to promote the city’s Green Business Recognition Program.
The Green Business Recognition Program commends green and sustainable actions of local businesses in Edina. The program is one step toward recognizing businesses and community members who employ green practices.
Businesses of all types are encouraged by the city to apply for recognition. Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can earn recognition as a gold, silver or bronze and will be able to post their recognition level publicly.
The working group members will review the Green Business Recognition Program and suggest updates, promote the program to local businesses and help businesses with the application process. Members will commit to service the city through the end of 2021, with the option to stay on through May 31, 2022.
All residents are eligible to apply.
To apply, go to edinamn.gov/volunteer before 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 31. The Energy & Environment Commission will approve working group members at its June 10 meeting.
If anyone is interested in volunteering but anticipate difficulties participating in regular meetings due to resource constraints, contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon, 952-826-0360, to discuss ways the city can help with participation.
