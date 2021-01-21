The city of Edina is accepting applications for a working group of the Energy & Environment Commission. The new working group will support the development of a climate action plan.
The working group will be comprised of seven residents, some of whom are on the Energy & Environment Commission. Working group members will commit to one year of service, which will conclude no later than March 31, 2022.
Development of the Climate Action Plan will include a greenhouse gas inventory for the city and overall community, tools for the city to track progress on reduction of emissions, strategies to reduce emissions and increase community adaptation to climate change and prioritization of the order of actions to be taken. The working group will work closely with city staff and the city’s consultant.
All residents are invited to apply. Applicants will be considered based on their experience in all areas. Applicants from groups most affected by climate change are encouraged to apply, including youth and elders, residents with low incomes or differing abilities, and communities of color.
Apply online at edinamn.gov/volunteer before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The Energy & Environment Commission will approve working group members and appoint a chair at its Feb. 11 meeting and the working group will meet later that month.
If an applicant anticipates any difficulties participating in regular meetings due to resource constraints, they can contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon, 952-826-0360, to discuss ways the city can help with participation.
