Sami Cisman, an Edina resident and business owner, has announced her campaign for Minnesota House District 50A, which includes a large portion of the city of Edina and parts of Bloomington.
Cisman, the daughter of first-generation Somali immigrants, is a lifelong resident of Minnesota. She is the founder of a public relations firm that works closely with small businesses and has experience working in the behavioral health industry supporting Minnesotans who have mental health challenges, a news release said.
“I love this country and want to give every Minnesotan the same opportunity for a great education, safe communities, and to secure for themselves the American dream,” Cisman, a Republican, said in the news release. “I’m running because I am inspired to fix the challenges we have in Minnesota and want to help the country that has given me so much.”
Cisman intends to fight for a safer community, bringing back “respectful rhetoric and policy that supports law enforcement and victims of crime, and put a stop to the crime wave in Edina and Bloomington under the area’s DFL stronghold,” the news release said.
Cisman said she also plans on using her business expertise by looking to improve the Minnesota business climate in order to attract new businesses and create jobs. She added that she plans to focus on protecting taxpayers.
In the news release, Cisman added that she intends to place a greater focus on mental health services for Minnesotans, something she has been involved in since she was young.
“Minnesotans of all ages are experiencing a mental health crisis, especially our children, seniors, and communities of color,” the news release said.
She said she also hopes to improve educational outcomes.
