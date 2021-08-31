Artist and Edina resident Polly Norman will be presenting her new collection of abstract digital pigment prints at Robbin Gallery in Robbinsdale on Thursday, Sept. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Robbin Gallery is located at 4915 42nd Ave. N. The opening and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Norman is an abstract artist specializing in acrylic painting and digital art.

“My work in both mediums is very kinetic with an energy like that of a dancer. The collection is informed by my background as a dance student and abstract photographer,” Norman said in a press release.

For more information, go to pollynormanart.com and robbingallery.org.

