Winners in the Richfield Chamber of Commerce’s Circle of Excellence Awards are (from left) Holly Boyce, Lighten Up, LLC; Jenner Moretto, Lighten Up, LLC; Pat Dale, Headway Emotional Health; Jon Soto Moreno, Richfield High Alumni; Tim Carter, RB Honda; Julie Worthen, My Credit Union; Katy Epler, Visit Richfield; Dave Hintermeister, Huntington Bank; and Lisa Hintermeister, Huntington Bank.
The Richfield Chamber of Commerce recently held its Circle of Excellence Awards Ceremony at Friendship Village of Bloomington. The ceremony event was held in public for the first time in two years.
The ceremony included recognition of the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, Larry Farrington Award/Business Leader of the Year, Government Service Award and Sports Award.
This year’s recipients are as follows:
• Non-Profit of the Year - Headway Emotional Health
• Sports Excellence Award - Jon Soto Moreno
• Government Service Award - Katy Epler with Visit Richfield
• Community Service Award - Julie Worthen with My Credit Union/Adventure Club
• Small Business of the Year - Lighten Up, LLC
• Business of the Year - RB Honda
• Larry Farrington/Business Leader of the Year - Dave and Lisa Hintermeister
The Chamber awards committee reviews all nominee applications. These committee members come from a variety of professions and backgrounds. Recipients are selected based upon selection criteria, and the application review is kept confidential.
