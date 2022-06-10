The Church of St. Patrick Edina and Peterson Music and Events will host The Classic American Rockers on June 17 at 7 p.m. in the back of the church, 6820 St Patricks Lane, by the Labyrinth, according to a news release.
Red Stiletto, featuring Bill McReavy, will be a special guest.
The event is the first in a series of free Summer Concerts on The Green, sponsored by Washburn McReavy Funeral Homes, to bring the community together to celebrate fellowship and friendship, the news release said.
The Classic American Rockers, a classic-rock band, include Paul Peterson, also known as “St. Paul,” on bass and vocals, Patty Peterson on vocals, Billy Peterson on bass, James W. Anton on guitar, Joe Elliott on guitar and Noah Levy on drums. The band has toured with some of the biggest names in rock, including Bob Dylan, Steve Miller, Fleetwood Mac, Boz Scaggs, Kenny Loggins, Prince, The Pretenders, Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton, John Mayer and Dave Mason, the news release said.
The summer concert series is intended to extend a welcome to the Edina community and beyond.
“As an anchor that strengthens and promotes unity, we are honored to provide an opportunity for our neighbors and their families and friends to gather and enjoy this exciting occasion,” the news release said.
Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Affordable event sponsorship opportunities are also available and may include reserved seating, sponsorship recognition, logo, website and social media recognition.
