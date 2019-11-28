A Community Christmas Celebration will be hosted 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hope Church, 7132 Portland Ave. S., Richfield.
The community is invited to this annual event held for those of all ages. The day includes fun jumps, live music, Christmas crafts, photo cards, lunch and more.
A donation of $2 per person with a $10 family maximum is suggested.
Info: Call 612-866-4055 or visit hope-pc.org
