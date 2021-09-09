Giving Voice Crosstown, a new chorus for people with dementia and their caregivers, is hosting an open house for interested singers and their caregivers at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Colonial Church, 6200 Colonial Way in Edina.
A Giving Voice chorus is meant to bring a renewed purpose, learning, friendships and happiness to people in the community living with Alzheimer’s disease, a Colonial Church press release said. It helps change the attitudes of care partners, family members, friends and community members – bringing people with dementia out of the shadows through shared music-making, the release said.
For additional information about Giving Voice Crosstown, including information about volunteering as a singer companion or social host, go to the open house, email givingvoice@colonialchurch.org or contact Barb Halvorson at Colonial Church, 952-224-9524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.