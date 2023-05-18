The Bloomington Chorale will perform its spring concert this weekend.

The “Come Alive, it’s Showtime” concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

