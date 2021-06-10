With an increase in anti-Asian incidents, Zhuo Wang, Chinese teacher at South View and Valley View middle schools and Edina High School, knew that she and her students needed to do something to raise awareness, according to press release. She connected with her student leaders in the Chinese Club and decided to host a t-shirt fundraiser to promote Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage month and support a local organization.
The club collaborated on a t-shirt design that reflects East Asian culture, the press release said. The shirt color, red, is considered lucky in Chinese culture.
The Chinese characters on the top of the shirt are translated in English at the bottom, reading “Edina Chinese language students.” The dragon is a symbol of power, strength and good luck for people who are worthy of it, the press release also said. The shirts were sold to students and families in the Chinese program at all three schools, and over $500 was raised to support The Coalition of Asian American Leaders.
“Our student leaders, Cata Madrinan, Lily Nygard and Sarah Mashaal, did a great job of designing and ordering the t-shirts, handling the payments, and finding a local (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) organization to support. Without their hard work, this wouldn’t have happened,” Wang said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.