Chase bank has opened its first branch in Richfield.
Nathan Altendahl will manage the new branch located at 6544 Lyndale Ave. S.
“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Richfield community and support our neighbors’ financial needs,” Altendahl said. “This branch will offer customized financial solutions to help people make the most of their money.”
The branch offers personal services and welcomes customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach.
Self-service transaction areas are available, including a digital access bar and two interior ATMs, one drive-thru ATM and one on the exterior of the branch, accessible after hours. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository, and free WiFi.
The new Chase branch has floor markings and glass partition windows to ensure social distancing, hand sanitizers placed around the space and enhanced daily cleaning processes.
The bank hired locally for personal bankers, associate bankers, private client specialists and advisors, and home lending and business banking specialists.
