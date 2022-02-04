Two men have been charged for fatally shooting one student, and severely injuring another, outside the South Education Center in Richfield, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced today.
According to a news release, Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, of Minneapolis, and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, of, Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice. Solis and Valdez-Alvarez are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder: One for critically injuring a 17-year-old male victim, and another count for a third male victim, who was with Rice and the 17-year-old victim at the time of the shooting. He did not sustain any injuries as a result of the shooting.
Solis and Valdez-Alvarez were scheduled to make their first court appearances today at 1:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Facility in downtown Minneapolis.
“Our community is dealing with a tremendous tragedy this week. The senseless shooting outside a school in Richfield that took the life of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, and critically wounded another teenage victim, is extremely unsettling. Thankfully, the third male teenager who was shot at did not get hurt,” Freeman stated.
According to the criminal complaints, on Feb. 1, shortly after noon, Richfield police responded shootings at South Education Center on Penn Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Rice outside with the school nurse tending to him, as he lay on the ground with gunshot injuries. Paramedics arrived and quickly transported Rice to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The second male victim was found with a gunshot wound in the main entrance of the school, being held by a staff member. Officers provided first aid, and upon the arrival of paramedics, he was transported to HCMC to undergo emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition, the complaint states.
Officers learned that during a confrontation in the school’s parking lot, Solis was punched once by the 17-year-old victim, the complaint continues.
In return, Valdez-Alvarez fired numerous shots at the three male victims, the charges allege. After those shots were fired, Solis and Valdez-Alvarez ran to their SUV, where they continued firing once inside the vehicle, the complaint says. Eventually, Valdez-Alvarez drove off with Solis in the passenger’s seat, according to the charges.
Numerous witnesses told investigators what occurred.
Subsequent search warrants were executed at the residences of Solis and Valdez-Alvarez on the evening of Feb. 1. At Solis’ residence, officers located a 9mm Glock 45 handgun with an empty magazine inside, ammunition, and a sweatshirt he is seen wearing in surveillance video from the school at the time of the shooting. Solis was found at the house and taken into custody, the complaint states.
The search warrant at Valdez-Alvarez’s home resulted in the location of the SUV he and Solis drove away in after the shooting. Valdez-Alvarez was there and taken into custody.
Officers also found five 9mm discharged casings at the school where the SUV was parked.
