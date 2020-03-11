Nominations are now open for the Edina Chamber of Commerce’s annual Teacher of the Year Award.

This award goes to a teacher who “exemplifies creativity, enthusiasm, commitment and development of a positive learning environment.” Nominees must be a teacher in the Edina Public Schools to be eligible for this award and should be a teacher who goes “above and beyond” in the classroom, whose method of teaching is tailored to meet the individual needs of students. Anyone can nominate a teacher for the award: a student, a parent, another teacher or a member of the community.

Nomination forms must be submitted by Monday, April 13. Download the nomination form at tinyurl.com/uzjpvhz.

The Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the Edina Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon.

