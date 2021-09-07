Residents are invited to bring their chalk and create positive messages and images at Centennial Lakes Park during the Chalk the Walk event Sept. 23-26.
Participants will be able to work on their chalk design during the hours the park is open over the three days.
Through the event, city officials said they hope to spread joy, optimism and inspiration using sidewalk chalk, a city press release said.
Centennial Lakes Park is located at 7499 France Ave. S.
Those interested in participating can reserve a concrete square by visiting bettertogetheredina.org/Chalkthewalk2021 by Monday, Sept. 21.
Participants are also encouraged to enter the Chalk the Walk contest by uploading a photo of their completed chalk artwork to bettertogetheredina.org/Chalkthewalk2021 by 8 a.m. Sept. 29. The community will vote for their favorite creation on the website between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. A prize will be awarded to the photo with the most votes. The winner will be notified by Oct. 6.
For more information or to view a complete list of current recreation activities, visit edinaparks.com.
