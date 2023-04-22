A special gift to Braemar Golf Course – a four-sided post clock – will be unveiled at a ceremony and $10,000 putting challenge from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the course, 6364 John Harris Drive.
The clock design harkens back to the 1800s when such timepieces often served as both a town’s official clock and the marker of a community’s favorite space. At Braemar, it will stand where it can be easily seen from the putting and chipping practice areas and on the way to the first tee of the Championship 18 course.
Braemar’s clock is what’s known as a Howard Replica/Seth Thomas for its design influenced by two of America’s most famous clockmakers. It stands more than 16.5 feet tall with a three-foot LED backlit dial on each side featuring the Braemar logo. The green clock with gold accents was made by The Verdin Company, the same Cincinnati, Ohio, firm that created the two-sided classic clock at Centennial Lakes Park.
“The new signature clock will be a centerpiece for Braemar Golf Course and the community,” said Braemar Golf General Manager Joe Abood.
The unveiling ceremony will include a putting contest sponsored by Key Cadillac. Anyone in attendance can walk up and take a free qualifier putt. The entrants will be narrowed, and one person will have the chance to make a 50-foot putt to win $10,000.
The idea of adding a classic post clock had been floating around for a few years. In 2021, longtime city booster Pacy Erck donated the $30,000 to make it happen.
“I walked into Joe Abood’s office and said I would like to pay for the clock for myself and in honor of my mother and father because the golf course gave so much to us,” Erck said.
She has been involved in Braemar Golf Course since the day it opened – July 22, 1964. Erck worked in the pro shop and later taught lessons. She also has volunteered extensively, including serving on the Braemar Golf Association board and being part of the planning committee for the new Championship 18 course. She also coalesced the various women’s leagues into the Braemar Women’s Club that now boasts 268 members.
But many of her most cherished Braemar memories are of playing golf with her parents, Elaine and David Erck, who played into their 80s. Even after they stopped playing, they would drop by the golf course almost every day to chat with then-General Manager John Valliere.
“Braemar is a second home for me. It’s just like walking into a house that I love,” Erck said. “This clock is a gift from my family for the joy and happiness Braemar Golf Course brought to me and my parents. I want people to know when they look at the clock that they are sharing valuable time with other people in an activity they enjoy.”
For more information about the event or the clock, contact Braemar Golf Course at 952-903-5750 or email BraemarGolf@EdinaMN.gov.
