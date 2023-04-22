A special gift to Braemar Golf Course – a four-sided post clock – will be unveiled at a ceremony and $10,000 putting challenge from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the course, 6364 John Harris Drive.

The clock design harkens back to the 1800s when such timepieces often served as both a town’s official clock and the marker of a community’s favorite space. At Braemar, it will stand where it can be easily seen from the putting and chipping practice areas and on the way to the first tee of the Championship 18 course.

