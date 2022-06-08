The Centennial Lakes Farmers Market opens June 9 with several new vendors, weekly live music and, beginning June 23, an expanded seating area where people can enjoy beer, wine or seltzer from Edina Liquor.
This is the first time Edina Liquor will be at the market, which runs 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through September along the walkways near Hughes Pavilion, 7499 France Ave. S., according to a city news release.
Because many people come to the market for dinner from food vendors or to listen to music, adding a glass of wine or beer seemed to make sense to add to the experience, Centennial Lakes Park General Manager Tiffany Bushland said in the news release.
Edina Liquor General Manager Josh Furbish added that Edina Liquor will be offer a small-production wine – with stories behind each glass – along with a selection of local beer and seltzer.
“We are really looking forward to connecting with the community at these events,” Furbish said.
Alcohol will be sold inside Hughes Pavilion, with seating areas inside the pavilion and just outside of it where people can watch and listen to the live music. Last call will be at 6 p.m.
This year, the live music begins an hour later, running from 4-6 p.m. to better fit visitor schedules. Many market favorites will return, including opening-day act Tara B, the news release said.
New vendors include The Salsa Collaborative, Num Nuts small-batch nuts, Finney and the Fungi mushrooms, Good Morgan Foods granola and Respect Your Elderberry cold-pressed juices. Cajun House, serving kebabs and chicken wings, will join the returning hot-food vendors, including Tibetan Momo, Muddy Tiger Indian Street Food, Soul to Soul barbecue and Atacama’s empanadas.
Free parking is available adjacent to Hughes Pavilion.
